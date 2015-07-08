Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-25-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MOORE, MALCOM
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/19/1992
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-25 09:02:00
|Court Case
|5902022201537
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|ARMSTEAD, ILLYA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/13/1994
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|270
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-25 12:48:00
|Court Case
|5902022202362
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ANDERSON, DYLON JARROD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/24/2002
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-25 14:01:00
|Court Case
|5902022201651
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|OWENS, MARQUIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/23/1985
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-25 08:49:00
|Court Case
|5902021239423
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|BAKER, JUSTIN DAQUAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/29/1999
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-25 13:08:00
|Court Case
|5902022202363
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|CAMPBELL, BRYAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/4/1976
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-25 16:52:00
|Court Case
|5402020050451
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|6000.00