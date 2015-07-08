Below are the Union County arrests for 01-25-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Eddie, Rodney Nicshea
|Arrest Date
|01/25/2022
|Court Case
|202200501
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Eddie, Rodney Nicshea (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 800-BLK N Johnson St, Monroe, NC, on 1/25/2022 10:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Mcmanus, Jeremiah Justin
|Arrest Date
|01/25/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|Mcmanus, Jeremiah Justin (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/25/2022 16:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Clark, K T
|Name
|Bonilla, Edwin Marcial T
|Arrest Date
|01/25/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Att Break Or Enter Bldg (M) (M) And 2) Injury To Real Property (M),
|Description
|Bonilla, Edwin Marcial T (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Att Break Or Enter Bldg (m) (M) and 2) Injury To Real Property (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/25/2022 11:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Merriman, A T
|Name
|Wallace, Jasper Maurice
|Arrest Date
|01/25/2022
|Court Case
|202200513
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Wallace, Jasper Maurice (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1100-BLK Lasalle St/w Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/25/2022 20:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Wilson, George Hamilton
|Arrest Date
|01/25/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Statutory Sex Offense W/Child (F),
|Description
|Wilson, George Hamilton (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Statutory Sex Offense W/child (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/25/2022 12:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Clark, K T
|Name
|Whittenburg, Daquan
|Arrest Date
|01/25/2022
|Court Case
|202200514
|Charge
|Parole Or Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Whittenburg, Daquan (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Parole Or Probation Violation (F), at 500-BLK Fincher St, Monore, NC, on 1/25/2022 20:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L