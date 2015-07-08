Below are the Union County arrests for 01-25-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Eddie, Rodney Nicshea
Arrest Date 01/25/2022
Court Case 202200501
Charge Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Eddie, Rodney Nicshea (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 800-BLK N Johnson St, Monroe, NC, on 1/25/2022 10:28.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Mcmanus, Jeremiah Justin
Arrest Date 01/25/2022
Court Case
Charge Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
Description Mcmanus, Jeremiah Justin (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/25/2022 16:50.
Arresting Officer Clark, K T

Name Bonilla, Edwin Marcial T
Arrest Date 01/25/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Att Break Or Enter Bldg (M) (M) And 2) Injury To Real Property (M),
Description Bonilla, Edwin Marcial T (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Att Break Or Enter Bldg (m) (M) and 2) Injury To Real Property (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/25/2022 11:18.
Arresting Officer Merriman, A T

Name Wallace, Jasper Maurice
Arrest Date 01/25/2022
Court Case 202200513
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Wallace, Jasper Maurice (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1100-BLK Lasalle St/w Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/25/2022 20:04.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Wilson, George Hamilton
Arrest Date 01/25/2022
Court Case
Charge Statutory Sex Offense W/Child (F),
Description Wilson, George Hamilton (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Statutory Sex Offense W/child (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/25/2022 12:00.
Arresting Officer Clark, K T

Name Whittenburg, Daquan
Arrest Date 01/25/2022
Court Case 202200514
Charge Parole Or Probation Violation (F),
Description Whittenburg, Daquan (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Parole Or Probation Violation (F), at 500-BLK Fincher St, Monore, NC, on 1/25/2022 20:52.
Arresting Officer Mclendon, L