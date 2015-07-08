Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-26-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BARRINGER, ROBERT LEE
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|10/18/1974
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|211
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-26 07:56:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|FOX, SANTANA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/8/1975
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|270
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-26 14:23:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MOBLEY, JAPAUL WESLEY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/28/1992
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-26 15:15:00
|Court Case
|5902022202457
|Charge Description
|FEL HIT/RUN SER INJ/DEATH
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|CREEL, WILLIAM
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/24/1977
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-26 04:55:00
|Court Case
|5902022202434
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LYNCH, JERREZ
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/4/1996
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-26 14:26:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DEVEAUX, REGINALD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/14/1997
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-26 16:25:00
|Court Case
|5902022000642
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM
|Bond Amount
|2500.00