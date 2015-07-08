Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-26-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BARRINGER, ROBERT LEE
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 10/18/1974
Height 5.7
Weight 211
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-26 07:56:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name FOX, SANTANA
Arrest Type
DOB 1/8/1975
Height 6.0
Weight 270
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-26 14:23:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MOBLEY, JAPAUL WESLEY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/28/1992
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-26 15:15:00
Court Case 5902022202457
Charge Description FEL HIT/RUN SER INJ/DEATH
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name CREEL, WILLIAM
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/24/1977
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-26 04:55:00
Court Case 5902022202434
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name LYNCH, JERREZ
Arrest Type
DOB 5/4/1996
Height 5.7
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-26 14:26:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name DEVEAUX, REGINALD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/14/1997
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-26 16:25:00
Court Case 5902022000642
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM
Bond Amount 2500.00