Below are the Union County arrests for 01-26-2022.
|Name
|Earley, Lavonda Marie
|Arrest Date
|01/26/2022
|Court Case
|202200611
|Charge
|1) Awdwitk Serious Injury (F) And 2) Attempted Murder (F),
|Description
|Earley, Lavonda Marie (B /F/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdwitk Serious Injury (F) and 2) Attempted Murder (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/26/2022 16:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Bembury, Eric
|Arrest Date
|01/26/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (F),
|Description
|Bembury, Eric (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/26/2022 17:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|Smith, Steven Anthony
|Arrest Date
|01/26/2022
|Court Case
|202200473
|Charge
|Sex Offender – Fail To Register (F),
|Description
|Smith, Steven Anthony (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Sex Offender – Fail To Register (F), at Homeless Sutherland Beside Concrete Supply, Monroe, NC, on 1/26/2022 18:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Campbell, Mary Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|01/26/2022
|Court Case
|202200637
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Campbell, Mary Elizabeth (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 5600-BLK W Hwy 74/sardis Church Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/26/2022 19:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Hicks, C J
|Name
|Hernandez, Jorge Alberto U
|Arrest Date
|01/26/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Hernandez, Jorge Alberto U (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/26/2022 20:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, A G
|Name
|Parker, Marcus Dupree
|Arrest Date
|01/26/2022
|Court Case
|202200532
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M),
|Description
|Parker, Marcus Dupree (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), at 300-BLK Wilson St/cotton St, Monroe, NC, on 1/26/2022 22:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H