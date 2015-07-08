Below are the Union County arrests for 01-26-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Earley, Lavonda Marie
Arrest Date 01/26/2022
Court Case 202200611
Charge 1) Awdwitk Serious Injury (F) And 2) Attempted Murder (F),
Description Earley, Lavonda Marie (B /F/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdwitk Serious Injury (F) and 2) Attempted Murder (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/26/2022 16:49.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Bembury, Eric
Arrest Date 01/26/2022
Court Case
Charge Writ (F),
Description Bembury, Eric (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/26/2022 17:25.
Arresting Officer Ingram, J L

Name Smith, Steven Anthony
Arrest Date 01/26/2022
Court Case 202200473
Charge Sex Offender – Fail To Register (F),
Description Smith, Steven Anthony (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Sex Offender – Fail To Register (F), at Homeless Sutherland Beside Concrete Supply, Monroe, NC, on 1/26/2022 18:20.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Campbell, Mary Elizabeth
Arrest Date 01/26/2022
Court Case 202200637
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Campbell, Mary Elizabeth (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 5600-BLK W Hwy 74/sardis Church Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/26/2022 19:57.
Arresting Officer Hicks, C J

Name Hernandez, Jorge Alberto U
Arrest Date 01/26/2022
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Hernandez, Jorge Alberto U (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/26/2022 20:38.
Arresting Officer Fultz, A G

Name Parker, Marcus Dupree
Arrest Date 01/26/2022
Court Case 202200532
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M),
Description Parker, Marcus Dupree (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), at 300-BLK Wilson St/cotton St, Monroe, NC, on 1/26/2022 22:11.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H