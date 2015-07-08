Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-27-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MILLER, ALI AMIRI-A
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/26/1993
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-27 04:28:00
Court Case 5902022202555
Charge Description FIRST DEG TRESP ENTER/REMAIN
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SMITH, JOHN
Arrest Type
DOB 3/20/1959
Height 5.6
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-27 13:58:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WHEELER, DANIEL
Arrest Type
DOB 3/20/2002
Height 5.6
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-27 17:05:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MEANS, DANIEL LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/5/1964
Height 5.11
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-27 07:40:00
Court Case 5902022202564
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name WHITLEY, PAUL JEROME
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/31/1992
Height 6.4
Weight 300
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-27 10:15:00
Court Case 5902022202445
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name WILLIAMS, TIRIQUE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/22/1990
Height 5.6
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-27 14:56:00
Court Case 9102020745400
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 1000.00