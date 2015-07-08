Below are the Union County arrests for 01-27-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Stevenson, Montrell Lamont
Arrest Date 01/27/2022
Court Case
Charge Writ, F (F),
Description Stevenson, Montrell Lamont (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Writ, F (F), at 200-BLK Glen Rd, Troy, NC, on 1/27/2022 07:36.
Arresting Officer Stewart, J R

Name Phillips, Wendy Ann
Arrest Date 01/27/2022
Court Case 202200536
Charge Show Cause (M),
Description Phillips, Wendy Ann (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Show Cause (M), at 2200-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/27/2022 08:15.
Arresting Officer Mcclain, J

Name Martinez, Ivan Dirceu
Arrest Date 01/27/2022
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Martinez, Ivan Dirceu (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/27/2022 09:00.
Arresting Officer Black, J H

Name Burris, Matthew Austin
Arrest Date 01/27/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Burris, Matthew Austin (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 500-BLK Van Eudy Rd/w Phifer St, Marshville, NC, on 1/27/2022 09:17.
Arresting Officer Ellison, D A

Name Barbour, Denisha Chanel
Arrest Date 01/27/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Injury To Hired Personal Property (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Barbour, Denisha Chanel (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Hired Personal Property (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/27/2022 09:42.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Peck, Micah William
Arrest Date 01/27/2022
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Peck, Micah William (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/27/2022 10:28.
Arresting Officer Medlin, D D