Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-28-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BURNS, MITCHELL DON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/2/1996
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-28 03:00:00
|Court Case
|8902021054480
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|7000.00
|Name
|STITT-HARRIS, RAHSEAN LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/7/1996
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-28 15:45:00
|Court Case
|5902022202807
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|COLLINS, DAQUAN DUPREE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/8/1994
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-28 02:18:00
|Court Case
|3502021701399
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|WEBSTER, MYKA ALEXANDRIA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/19/1989
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|178
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-28 15:20:00
|Court Case
|5902021016068
|Charge Description
|AWDWIKISI
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|SMITH, SAMEESE ANGELL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/29/1998
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-28 02:05:00
|Court Case
|5902022202751
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|WILLIAMS, JACQUELINE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/12/1974
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-28 15:57:00
|Court Case
|5902022202786
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|500.00