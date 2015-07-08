Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-28-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BURNS, MITCHELL DON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/2/1996
Height 6.4
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-28 03:00:00
Court Case 8902021054480
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 7000.00

Name STITT-HARRIS, RAHSEAN LAMONT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/7/1996
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-28 15:45:00
Court Case 5902022202807
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 500.00

Name COLLINS, DAQUAN DUPREE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/8/1994
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-28 02:18:00
Court Case 3502021701399
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name WEBSTER, MYKA ALEXANDRIA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/19/1989
Height 5.3
Weight 178
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-28 15:20:00
Court Case 5902021016068
Charge Description AWDWIKISI
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name SMITH, SAMEESE ANGELL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/29/1998
Height 5.1
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-28 02:05:00
Court Case 5902022202751
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name WILLIAMS, JACQUELINE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/12/1974
Height 5.2
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-28 15:57:00
Court Case 5902022202786
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 500.00