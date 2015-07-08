Below are the Union County arrests for 01-28-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Griffin, Qwamtarrius Jamal
Arrest Date 01/28/2022
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation (M),
Description Griffin, Qwamtarrius Jamal (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/28/2022 12:13.
Arresting Officer Ramsey, L

Name Schmitt, Chance Reed
Arrest Date 01/28/2022
Court Case 202200669
Charge Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (2), F (F),
Description Schmitt, Chance Reed (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (2), F (F), at 5800-BLK Olive Branch Rd/e Lawyers Rd, Wingate, SC, on 1/28/2022 13:45.
Arresting Officer Martinez, D E

Name Johnson, Shana Elizabeth
Arrest Date 01/28/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Possession Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Johnson, Shana Elizabeth (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(possession Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/28/2022 13:46.
Arresting Officer Ramsey, L

Name Walker, Horace Emmanuel
Arrest Date 01/28/2022
Court Case 202200570
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Walker, Horace Emmanuel (B /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 1000-BLK S Bragg St/harvard St, Monroe, NC, on 1/28/2022 14:10.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Cedio, Michael James
Arrest Date 01/28/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) (F)Att Sex Offender Unlawfully On Premise (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Cedio, Michael James (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) (f)att Sex Offender Unlawfully On Premise (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/28/2022 14:54.
Arresting Officer Eiss, K J