Below are the Union County arrests for 01-28-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Griffin, Qwamtarrius Jamal
|Arrest Date
|01/28/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation (M),
|Description
|Griffin, Qwamtarrius Jamal (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/28/2022 12:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Ramsey, L
|Name
|Schmitt, Chance Reed
|Arrest Date
|01/28/2022
|Court Case
|202200669
|Charge
|Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (2), F (F),
|Description
|Schmitt, Chance Reed (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (2), F (F), at 5800-BLK Olive Branch Rd/e Lawyers Rd, Wingate, SC, on 1/28/2022 13:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E
|Name
|Johnson, Shana Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|01/28/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Possession Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Johnson, Shana Elizabeth (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(possession Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/28/2022 13:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Ramsey, L
|Name
|Walker, Horace Emmanuel
|Arrest Date
|01/28/2022
|Court Case
|202200570
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Walker, Horace Emmanuel (B /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 1000-BLK S Bragg St/harvard St, Monroe, NC, on 1/28/2022 14:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Cedio, Michael James
|Arrest Date
|01/28/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) (F)Att Sex Offender Unlawfully On Premise (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Cedio, Michael James (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) (f)att Sex Offender Unlawfully On Premise (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/28/2022 14:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, K J