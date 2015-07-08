Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-29-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BROOME, JUSTIN WESLEY
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/19/1990
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-29 12:44:00
Court Case 1202021706087
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name BURGWYN, WILLIE LEWIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/7/1957
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-29 13:42:00
Court Case 5902022202850
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name FLORES, CHRISTA JOSEPHINEMARIE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/30/1998
Height 5.2
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-29 12:40:00
Court Case 4802021710963
Charge Description SPEEDING
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name FONTAN, LILLIAN MARIE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/2/1983
Height 5.7
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-29 15:05:00
Court Case 5902022202856
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount

Name WILLIAMS, KITANA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/21/1996
Height 5.3
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-29 16:16:00
Court Case 5902022202401
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name ALLISON, WILLIAM
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/5/1973
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-01-29 00:03:00
Court Case 5902022202824
Charge Description INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
Bond Amount 1000.00