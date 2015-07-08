Below are the Union County arrests for 01-29-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mccall, Dustin Larry
Arrest Date 01/29/2022
Court Case
Charge School Attendence Violation (M),
Description Mccall, Dustin Larry (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of School Attendence Violation (M), at 4900-BLK Faith Church Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 1/29/2022 10:48.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Mills, Marcus Samuel
Arrest Date 01/29/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Mills, Marcus Samuel (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/29/2022 14:47.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Ursini, Logan Anthony
Arrest Date 01/29/2022
Court Case
Charge Stalking (F),
Description Ursini, Logan Anthony (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Stalking (F), at 200-BLK Glen Rd, Troy, NC, on 1/29/2022 15:48.
Arresting Officer Flieger, T C

Name Zapata, Israel Zapata
Arrest Date 01/29/2022
Court Case 202200090
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Zapata, Israel Zapata (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 600-BLK E South Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/29/2022 15:57.
Arresting Officer Horne, R G

Name Brooks, Brittany Williams
Arrest Date 01/29/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
Description Brooks, Brittany Williams (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 2300-BLK S Providence Rd/calistoga Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/29/2022 17:26.
Arresting Officer Horne, R G

Name Dixon, Jeffrey Wayne
Arrest Date 01/29/2022
Court Case 202200699
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Dixon, Jeffrey Wayne (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 4200-BLK E Hwy 218/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/29/2022 20:42.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W