Below are the Union County arrests for 01-29-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mccall, Dustin Larry
|Arrest Date
|01/29/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|School Attendence Violation (M),
|Description
|Mccall, Dustin Larry (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of School Attendence Violation (M), at 4900-BLK Faith Church Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 1/29/2022 10:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Mills, Marcus Samuel
|Arrest Date
|01/29/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Mills, Marcus Samuel (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/29/2022 14:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Ursini, Logan Anthony
|Arrest Date
|01/29/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Stalking (F),
|Description
|Ursini, Logan Anthony (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Stalking (F), at 200-BLK Glen Rd, Troy, NC, on 1/29/2022 15:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Flieger, T C
|Name
|Zapata, Israel Zapata
|Arrest Date
|01/29/2022
|Court Case
|202200090
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Zapata, Israel Zapata (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 600-BLK E South Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/29/2022 15:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, R G
|Name
|Brooks, Brittany Williams
|Arrest Date
|01/29/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
|Description
|Brooks, Brittany Williams (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 2300-BLK S Providence Rd/calistoga Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/29/2022 17:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, R G
|Name
|Dixon, Jeffrey Wayne
|Arrest Date
|01/29/2022
|Court Case
|202200699
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Dixon, Jeffrey Wayne (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 4200-BLK E Hwy 218/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/29/2022 20:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W