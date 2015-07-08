Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-30-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|PETERSEN, KATLIN VICTORIA
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/19/1993
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-30 02:50:00
|Court Case
|1202020717798
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|EPPS, ALLEN POITIA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/7/1974
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-30 15:03:00
|Court Case
|5902022202782
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WHITE, HAKEEM
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/28/1989
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-30 02:35:00
|Court Case
|5902022202918
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|PERRY, TOSHA LEANNE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/27/1985
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|105
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-30 13:58:00
|Court Case
|8902020054898
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|WILLIAMS, ELETHESIA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/30/1986
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-30 03:29:00
|Court Case
|5902022202921
|Charge Description
|INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|RODOLFO, JAVIER
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/19/1982
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-30 14:23:00
|Court Case
|5902007244293
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|3000.00