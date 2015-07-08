Below are the Union County arrests for 01-30-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Trevino, Oscar Hilario
|Arrest Date
|01/30/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Trevino, Oscar Hilario (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74, Wingate, NC, on 1/30/2022 01:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, C M
|Name
|Black, Tiffany Burr
|Arrest Date
|01/30/2022
|Court Case
|202200707
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Black, Tiffany Burr (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 5600-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/30/2022 01:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Watts, Richard Alan
|Arrest Date
|01/30/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Watts, Richard Alan (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at 2600-BLK East Monroe Expressway, Monroe, NC, on 1/30/2022 02:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W
|Name
|Watts, Richard Alan
|Arrest Date
|01/30/2022
|Court Case
|202200708
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
|Description
|Watts, Richard Alan (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at 2600-BLK E Monroe Exwy, Monroe, NC, on 1/30/2022 03:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W
|Name
|Tyson, Donald Wayne
|Arrest Date
|01/30/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Show Cause) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Drink Beer/Wine While Driving, Sho (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Breaking Or Entering) (M),
|Description
|Tyson, Donald Wayne (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(show Cause) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(drink Beer/wine While Driving, Sho (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (breaking Or Entering) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 1/30/2022 13:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Graiger, Matthew Stephen
|Arrest Date
|01/30/2022
|Court Case
|202108608
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Graiger, Matthew Stephen (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 8800-BLK Redmayne Ct, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/30/2022 16:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburke, B P