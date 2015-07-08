Below are the Union County arrests for 01-30-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Trevino, Oscar Hilario
Arrest Date 01/30/2022
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Trevino, Oscar Hilario (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74, Wingate, NC, on 1/30/2022 01:57.
Arresting Officer Evans, C M

Name Black, Tiffany Burr
Arrest Date 01/30/2022
Court Case 202200707
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Black, Tiffany Burr (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 5600-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/30/2022 01:59.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Watts, Richard Alan
Arrest Date 01/30/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Watts, Richard Alan (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at 2600-BLK East Monroe Expressway, Monroe, NC, on 1/30/2022 02:01.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W

Name Tyson, Donald Wayne
Arrest Date 01/30/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Show Cause) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Drink Beer/Wine While Driving, Sho (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Breaking Or Entering) (M),
Description Tyson, Donald Wayne (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(show Cause) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(drink Beer/wine While Driving, Sho (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (breaking Or Entering) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 1/30/2022 13:36.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Graiger, Matthew Stephen
Arrest Date 01/30/2022
Court Case 202108608
Charge Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Graiger, Matthew Stephen (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 8800-BLK Redmayne Ct, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/30/2022 16:48.
Arresting Officer Funderburke, B P