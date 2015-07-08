Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-31-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ERASO, KEVIN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/12/1999
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-31 09:36:00
|Court Case
|5902020224185
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|MCALISTER, DAVID BRIAN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|4/9/1979
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-31 13:05:00
|Court Case
|4802022050298
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|FAULKNER-HUNTLEY, HORACE TYREE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/9/2002
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|205
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-31 09:19:00
|Court Case
|4802021001193
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MCGRIFF, MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/4/1989
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-31 12:04:00
|Court Case
|5902022203067
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|200000.00
|Name
|DENNY, DAMIAN ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/4/1999
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-31 00:33:00
|Court Case
|5902022203011
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|GUERRA-DIAZ, EDHER
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/11/1994
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-01-31 12:07:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount