Description

Willis, John Ausbon (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 1st Deg (F), 2) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 2nd Deg (F), and 3) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 2nd Deg (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/31/2022 10:16.