Below are the Union County arrests for 01-31-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Keever, Mica Mcclain
Arrest Date 01/31/2022
Court Case 202200747
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Keever, Mica Mcclain (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 8300-BLK Mill Grove Rd, Fairview, NC, on 1/31/2022 21:22.
Arresting Officer Price, J E

Name Dixon, Kenneth Scott
Arrest Date 01/31/2022
Court Case 202200640
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Dixon, Kenneth Scott (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1000-BLK Wolfe St, Monroe, NC, on 1/31/2022 22:12.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L

Name Gonzalez-cuevas, Abraham
Arrest Date 01/31/2022
Court Case
Charge Assault By Pointing Gun (M),
Description Gonzalez-cuevas, Abraham (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Assault By Pointing Gun (M), at 7100-BLK E Marshville Blvd/unarco Rd, Marshville, NC, on 1/31/2022 08:06.
Arresting Officer Ellison, D A

Name Meaders, Franklin Delyn
Arrest Date 01/31/2022
Court Case
Charge Misdemeanor Larceny (M),
Description Meaders, Franklin Delyn (B /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Misdemeanor Larceny (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/31/2022 10:10.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Willis, John Ausbon
Arrest Date 01/31/2022
Court Case 202108475
Charge 1) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 1St Deg (F), 2) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 2Nd Deg (F), And 3) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 2Nd Deg (F),
Description Willis, John Ausbon (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 1st Deg (F), 2) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 2nd Deg (F), and 3) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 2nd Deg (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/31/2022 10:16.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Deloney, Kendriek
Arrest Date 01/31/2022
Court Case
Charge Ftc-Failed To Comply With Contempt Order, M (M),
Description Deloney, Kendriek (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Ftc-failed To Comply With Contempt Order, M (M), at 7800-BLK Calibre Crossing Dr, Charlotte, NC, on 1/31/2022 16:25.
Arresting Officer Chimienti, J M