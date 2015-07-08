Below are the Union County arrests for 01-31-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Keever, Mica Mcclain
|Arrest Date
|01/31/2022
|Court Case
|202200747
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Keever, Mica Mcclain (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 8300-BLK Mill Grove Rd, Fairview, NC, on 1/31/2022 21:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Price, J E
|Name
|Dixon, Kenneth Scott
|Arrest Date
|01/31/2022
|Court Case
|202200640
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Dixon, Kenneth Scott (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1000-BLK Wolfe St, Monroe, NC, on 1/31/2022 22:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|Gonzalez-cuevas, Abraham
|Arrest Date
|01/31/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault By Pointing Gun (M),
|Description
|Gonzalez-cuevas, Abraham (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Assault By Pointing Gun (M), at 7100-BLK E Marshville Blvd/unarco Rd, Marshville, NC, on 1/31/2022 08:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Ellison, D A
|Name
|Meaders, Franklin Delyn
|Arrest Date
|01/31/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Misdemeanor Larceny (M),
|Description
|Meaders, Franklin Delyn (B /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Misdemeanor Larceny (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/31/2022 10:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Willis, John Ausbon
|Arrest Date
|01/31/2022
|Court Case
|202108475
|Charge
|1) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 1St Deg (F), 2) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 2Nd Deg (F), And 3) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 2Nd Deg (F),
|Description
|Willis, John Ausbon (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 1st Deg (F), 2) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 2nd Deg (F), and 3) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 2nd Deg (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/31/2022 10:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Deloney, Kendriek
|Arrest Date
|01/31/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Ftc-Failed To Comply With Contempt Order, M (M),
|Description
|Deloney, Kendriek (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Ftc-failed To Comply With Contempt Order, M (M), at 7800-BLK Calibre Crossing Dr, Charlotte, NC, on 1/31/2022 16:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Chimienti, J M