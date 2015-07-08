Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-01-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|COOKSON, TIVAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/25/1990
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-01 09:55:00
|Court Case
|5902022202835
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MATHIS, ARTHUR RONALD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/23/1972
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-01 13:45:00
|Court Case
|5902021238929
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|JONES, LAANTHONY ANDRE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/24/1988
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|154
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-01 09:45:00
|Court Case
|5902022202650
|Charge Description
|SEX OFFENDER/CHILD PREMISES
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|USHER-TIDWELL, ALAYAH CHANTEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/3/1995
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-01 14:53:00
|Court Case
|5902022203198
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|THOMPSON, JACOLBY LINDSAY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/23/1993
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-01 09:48:00
|Court Case
|5902022203120
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|Name
|FINK, STEPHANIE MARIE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/16/1972
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-01 15:16:00
|Court Case
|1202021054149
|Charge Description
|DWLR IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000.00