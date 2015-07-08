Below are the Union County arrests for 02-01-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Stukes, Quadarius Kadeem
Arrest Date 02/01/2022
Court Case 202200752
Charge Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M),
Description Stukes, Quadarius Kadeem (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/1/2022 07:46.
Arresting Officer Rivas, R J

Name Owens, Samuel Luke
Arrest Date 02/01/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M) And 2) Hit & Run – Death Or Injury, Leaves Scene (F),
Description Owens, Samuel Luke (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M) and 2) Hit & Run – Death Or Injury, Leaves Scene (F), at 13600-BLK Us 74, Stallings, NC, on 2/1/2022 00:07.
Arresting Officer Helms, J V

Name Barnes, Gerald Kevin
Arrest Date 02/01/2022
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation, M (M),
Description Barnes, Gerald Kevin (A /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, M (M), at 3100-BLK Blueberry Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/1/2022 09:44.
Arresting Officer Wilson, M A

Name Davis, Misty Jane
Arrest Date 02/01/2022
Court Case 202200751
Charge 1) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Davis, Misty Jane (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 13700-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/1/2022 00:37.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name Summerford, Nancy Darlene
Arrest Date 02/01/2022
Court Case 202200649
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Summerford, Nancy Darlene (W /F/56) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2000-BLK Scotty Joe Ln, Monroe, NC, on 2/1/2022 10:21.
Arresting Officer Helms, S

Name Summerford, Nancy Darlene
Arrest Date 02/01/2022
Court Case 202200646
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Summerford, Nancy Darlene (W /F/56) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2000-BLK Scotty Joe Ln, Monroe, NC, on 2/1/2022 06:04.
Arresting Officer Helms, S