Below are the Union County arrests for 02-01-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Stukes, Quadarius Kadeem
|Arrest Date
|02/01/2022
|Court Case
|202200752
|Charge
|Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M),
|Description
|Stukes, Quadarius Kadeem (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/1/2022 07:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Rivas, R J
|Name
|Owens, Samuel Luke
|Arrest Date
|02/01/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M) And 2) Hit & Run – Death Or Injury, Leaves Scene (F),
|Description
|Owens, Samuel Luke (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M) and 2) Hit & Run – Death Or Injury, Leaves Scene (F), at 13600-BLK Us 74, Stallings, NC, on 2/1/2022 00:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, J V
|Name
|Barnes, Gerald Kevin
|Arrest Date
|02/01/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation, M (M),
|Description
|Barnes, Gerald Kevin (A /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, M (M), at 3100-BLK Blueberry Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/1/2022 09:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilson, M A
|Name
|Davis, Misty Jane
|Arrest Date
|02/01/2022
|Court Case
|202200751
|Charge
|1) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Davis, Misty Jane (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 13700-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/1/2022 00:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Summerford, Nancy Darlene
|Arrest Date
|02/01/2022
|Court Case
|202200649
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Summerford, Nancy Darlene (W /F/56) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2000-BLK Scotty Joe Ln, Monroe, NC, on 2/1/2022 10:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, S
|Name
|Summerford, Nancy Darlene
|Arrest Date
|02/01/2022
|Court Case
|202200646
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Summerford, Nancy Darlene (W /F/56) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2000-BLK Scotty Joe Ln, Monroe, NC, on 2/1/2022 06:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, S