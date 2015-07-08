Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-02-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MIRABAL, REINALDO
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|5/24/1977
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-02 02:39:00
|Court Case
|5902022203246
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|ROBINSON, WILLIAM ANDREW
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/7/2000
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-02 03:33:00
|Court Case
|5902022200732
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MARRINER, NYQUAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/9/2003
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-02 10:56:00
|Court Case
|5902022203316
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|COCKERHAM, CHRISTOPHER ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/6/1990
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-02 03:13:00
|Court Case
|5902022203249
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|CARTER, BILLY GENE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|5/6/1989
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|235
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-02 11:26:00
|Court Case
|3502020706151
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|PENNINGER, ANGELA M
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/1/1984
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-02 13:10:00
|Court Case
|902020703151
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|5000.00