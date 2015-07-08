Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-02-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MIRABAL, REINALDO
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/24/1977
Height 5.9
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-02 02:39:00
Court Case 5902022203246
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name ROBINSON, WILLIAM ANDREW
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/7/2000
Height 6.1
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-02 03:33:00
Court Case 5902022200732
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name MARRINER, NYQUAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/9/2003
Height 6.0
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-02 10:56:00
Court Case 5902022203316
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name COCKERHAM, CHRISTOPHER ALEXANDER
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/6/1990
Height 5.6
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-02 03:13:00
Court Case 5902022203249
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name CARTER, BILLY GENE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/6/1989
Height 5.10
Weight 235
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-02 11:26:00
Court Case 3502020706151
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name PENNINGER, ANGELA M
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/1/1984
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-02 13:10:00
Court Case 902020703151
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
Bond Amount 5000.00