Below are the Union County arrests for 02-02-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Strawn, Jesilyn Tyler
Arrest Date 02/02/2022
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation, F (F),
Description Strawn, Jesilyn Tyler (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/2/2022 09:50.
Arresting Officer Rand, J S

Name Martinez, Benjamin Vasquez
Arrest Date 02/02/2022
Court Case 202200681
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Martinez, Benjamin Vasquez (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3500-BLK Weddington Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/2/2022 12:22.
Arresting Officer Furr, T C

Name Dozier, Bobby Rochelle
Arrest Date 02/02/2022
Court Case 202200680
Charge Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
Description Dozier, Bobby Rochelle (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 2000-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd/secrest Short Cut Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/2/2022 12:05.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H

Name Howard, Maxwell James
Arrest Date 02/02/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Misdemeanor Probation Viol), M (M),
Description Howard, Maxwell James (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (misdemeanor Probation Viol), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/2/2022 12:52.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Grise, Kristian Marie
Arrest Date 02/02/2022
Court Case 202200684
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Possess Methamphetamines) (F),
Description Grise, Kristian Marie (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(possess Methamphetamines) (F), at 600-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 2/2/2022 13:46.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Hood, Jelani Kinte
Arrest Date 02-02-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Hood, Jelani Kinte (B /M/43) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at Us 74/walkup Av, Monroe, on 2/2/2022.
Arresting Officer Broome, R