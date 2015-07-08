Below are the Union County arrests for 02-02-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Strawn, Jesilyn Tyler
|Arrest Date
|02/02/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation, F (F),
|Description
|Strawn, Jesilyn Tyler (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/2/2022 09:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Rand, J S
|Name
|Martinez, Benjamin Vasquez
|Arrest Date
|02/02/2022
|Court Case
|202200681
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Martinez, Benjamin Vasquez (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3500-BLK Weddington Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/2/2022 12:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, T C
|Name
|Dozier, Bobby Rochelle
|Arrest Date
|02/02/2022
|Court Case
|202200680
|Charge
|Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|Dozier, Bobby Rochelle (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 2000-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd/secrest Short Cut Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/2/2022 12:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|Howard, Maxwell James
|Arrest Date
|02/02/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Misdemeanor Probation Viol), M (M),
|Description
|Howard, Maxwell James (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (misdemeanor Probation Viol), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/2/2022 12:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Grise, Kristian Marie
|Arrest Date
|02/02/2022
|Court Case
|202200684
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Possess Methamphetamines) (F),
|Description
|Grise, Kristian Marie (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(possess Methamphetamines) (F), at 600-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 2/2/2022 13:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Hood, Jelani Kinte
|Arrest Date
|02-02-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Hood, Jelani Kinte (B /M/43) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at Us 74/walkup Av, Monroe, on 2/2/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R