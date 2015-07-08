Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-03-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SMITH, RAQUAN CORTEZ
Arrest Type
DOB 12/22/2002
Height 5.7
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-03 01:07:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name THOMPSON, CHARLES BERNARRD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/27/1960
Height 5.0
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-03 09:20:00
Court Case 5902022203168
Charge Description FAIL RETURN HIRED MV >$4000
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name RICHARD, JAQURIUS DAMONTA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/15/1997
Height 5.4
Weight 129
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-03 15:22:00
Court Case 5902021224593
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name ALVIRA-ROMAN, HECTOR EDGARDO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/13/1991
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-03 02:29:00
Court Case 1202020054335
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BURGESS, KYLIK
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/20/1999
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-03 11:39:00
Court Case 5902021239388
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name COLLINS, KEITH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/7/1970
Height 5.1
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-03 14:45:00
Court Case 5902021231764
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 7000.00