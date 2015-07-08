Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-03-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SMITH, RAQUAN CORTEZ
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/22/2002
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-03 01:07:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|THOMPSON, CHARLES BERNARRD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/27/1960
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-03 09:20:00
|Court Case
|5902022203168
|Charge Description
|FAIL RETURN HIRED MV >$4000
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|RICHARD, JAQURIUS DAMONTA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/15/1997
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|129
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-03 15:22:00
|Court Case
|5902021224593
|Charge Description
|OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|ALVIRA-ROMAN, HECTOR EDGARDO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/13/1991
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-03 02:29:00
|Court Case
|1202020054335
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|BURGESS, KYLIK
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/20/1999
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-03 11:39:00
|Court Case
|5902021239388
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|COLLINS, KEITH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/7/1970
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-03 14:45:00
|Court Case
|5902021231764
|Charge Description
|OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|7000.00