Below are the Union County arrests for 02-03-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Evans, Jimmy
Arrest Date 02/03/2022
Court Case 202200697
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Evans, Jimmy (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 1100-BLK Lancaster Av/roberts St, Monroe, SC, on 2/3/2022 02:05.
Arresting Officer Mclendon, L

Name Griffin, Anthony Deantaz
Arrest Date 02/03/2022
Court Case 202200723
Charge Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
Description Griffin, Anthony Deantaz (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 500-BLK Engleside St/concord Av, Monroe, NC, on 2/3/2022 20:20.
Arresting Officer Malone, J

Name Jacobs, Kiara Felicia
Arrest Date 02/03/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Surrender Of Surety (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Simple Assault) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Resisting Public Officer, Assault (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Simple Assualt) (M),
Description Jacobs, Kiara Felicia (B /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(simple Assault) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(resisting Public Officer, Assault (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(simple Assualt) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/3/2022 11:00.
Arresting Officer Rand, J S

Name Crowder, Keyonia Pateria
Arrest Date 02/03/2022
Court Case 202200728
Charge Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Crowder, Keyonia Pateria (B /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 2/3/2022 21:06.
Arresting Officer Shea, T

Name Pate, Thomas Lynn
Arrest Date 02/03/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Pate, Thomas Lynn (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/3/2022 12:17.
Arresting Officer Wade, J R

Name Walker, Christopher Paul
Arrest Date 02-03-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Walker, Christopher Paul (B /M/38) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 1298 W Roosevelt Blvd/stafford St, Monroe, NC, on 2/3/2022 1:30:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Huntley, S A