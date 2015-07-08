Below are the Union County arrests for 02-03-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Evans, Jimmy
|Arrest Date
|02/03/2022
|Court Case
|202200697
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Evans, Jimmy (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 1100-BLK Lancaster Av/roberts St, Monroe, SC, on 2/3/2022 02:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L
|Name
|Griffin, Anthony Deantaz
|Arrest Date
|02/03/2022
|Court Case
|202200723
|Charge
|Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Griffin, Anthony Deantaz (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 500-BLK Engleside St/concord Av, Monroe, NC, on 2/3/2022 20:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Malone, J
|Name
|Jacobs, Kiara Felicia
|Arrest Date
|02/03/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Surrender Of Surety (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Simple Assault) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Resisting Public Officer, Assault (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Simple Assualt) (M),
|Description
|Jacobs, Kiara Felicia (B /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Surrender Of Surety (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(simple Assault) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(resisting Public Officer, Assault (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(simple Assualt) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/3/2022 11:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Rand, J S
|Name
|Crowder, Keyonia Pateria
|Arrest Date
|02/03/2022
|Court Case
|202200728
|Charge
|Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Crowder, Keyonia Pateria (B /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 2/3/2022 21:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Shea, T
|Name
|Pate, Thomas Lynn
|Arrest Date
|02/03/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Pate, Thomas Lynn (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/3/2022 12:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Wade, J R
|Name
|Walker, Christopher Paul
|Arrest Date
|02-03-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Walker, Christopher Paul (B /M/38) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 1298 W Roosevelt Blvd/stafford St, Monroe, NC, on 2/3/2022 1:30:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Huntley, S A