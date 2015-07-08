Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-04-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name FEIMSTER, JALENE CAMERON
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/21/1994
Height 6.0
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-04 05:30:00
Court Case 4002019704304
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name WOODS, XAVIER
Arrest Type
DOB 11/26/1999
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-04 14:24:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name JOHNSON, TORIAN ANTOINE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/11/1995
Height 5.8
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-04 05:24:00
Court Case 5902022203532
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name WOODS, XAVIER JAQUAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/26/1999
Height 5.4
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-04 08:04:00
Court Case 5902022203572
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name LITTLE, WILLIE JAMES
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/29/1980
Height 6.3
Weight 237
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-04 06:03:00
Court Case 5402019050205
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name MONTGOMERY, QUENTERRIUS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/8/1994
Height 5.8
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-04 12:12:00
Court Case 5902022203575
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 5000.00