Below are the Union County arrests for 02-04-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Cureton, Leonard
|Arrest Date
|02/04/2022
|Court Case
|202200737
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Cureton, Leonard (B /M/60) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 5000-BLK Myers Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/4/2022 11:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, S
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Carrying Concealed Gun
|Arrest Date
|02-04-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Carrying Concealed Gun (C), at 2000-BLK Glenn Valley Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 01:16, 2/4/2022. Reported: 01:16, 2/4/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, T C
|Name
|Cureton, Leonard
|Arrest Date
|02/04/2022
|Court Case
|202200736
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Cureton, Leonard (B /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 5000-BLK Myers Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/4/2022 12:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, S
|Name
|Garris, Brittany Marie
|Arrest Date
|02/04/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Garris, Brittany Marie (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 4800-BLK Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/4/2022 12:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Russell, Bryant Jerome
|Arrest Date
|02/04/2022
|Court Case
|202200740
|Charge
|Ccw (M),
|Description
|Russell, Bryant Jerome (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Ccw (M), at 300-BLK W Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/4/2022 14:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Wexler, Geoffrey Adam
|Arrest Date
|02/04/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Stalking (F) And 2) Criminal Contempt (M),
|Description
|Wexler, Geoffrey Adam (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Stalking (F) and 2) Criminal Contempt (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/4/2022 14:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Black, J H