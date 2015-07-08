Below are the Union County arrests for 02-04-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Cureton, Leonard
Arrest Date 02/04/2022
Court Case 202200737
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Cureton, Leonard (B /M/60) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 5000-BLK Myers Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/4/2022 11:49.
Arresting Officer Helms, S

Name Society VICTIM of Carrying Concealed Gun
Arrest Date 02-04-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Carrying Concealed Gun (C), at 2000-BLK Glenn Valley Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 01:16, 2/4/2022. Reported: 01:16, 2/4/2022.
Arresting Officer Smith, T C

Name Cureton, Leonard
Arrest Date 02/04/2022
Court Case 202200736
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Cureton, Leonard (B /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 5000-BLK Myers Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/4/2022 12:08.
Arresting Officer Helms, S

Name Garris, Brittany Marie
Arrest Date 02/04/2022
Court Case
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Garris, Brittany Marie (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 4800-BLK Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/4/2022 12:24.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Russell, Bryant Jerome
Arrest Date 02/04/2022
Court Case 202200740
Charge Ccw (M),
Description Russell, Bryant Jerome (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Ccw (M), at 300-BLK W Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/4/2022 14:18.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Wexler, Geoffrey Adam
Arrest Date 02/04/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Stalking (F) And 2) Criminal Contempt (M),
Description Wexler, Geoffrey Adam (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Stalking (F) and 2) Criminal Contempt (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/4/2022 14:20.
Arresting Officer Black, J H