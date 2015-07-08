Description

Efird, Amber Nichole (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(poss Meth) (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(2nd Deg Trespass) (M), at 900-BLK Faulkner Rd, Marshville, NC, on 2/5/2022 10:58.