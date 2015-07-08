Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-06-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name THOMAS, DUANE LAMAR
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/16/1982
Height 5.11
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-06 02:26:00
Court Case 5902022203763
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name INOSTROZA, SEBASTIAN ANDRES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/26/1999
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-06 03:15:00
Court Case 5902022203773
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name BLOCKER, ISAIAH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/5/1990
Height 5.5
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-06 03:30:00
Court Case 5902021236285
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name DIAZ-SOTO, MAYNOR DAVID
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/27/1998
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-06 03:32:00
Court Case 5902022203780
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount

Name GOLPHIN, JEREMY LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/9/1984
Height 6.2
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-06 01:44:00
Court Case 5902022203788
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name VALLE-HERNANDEZ, BISMARCK ANTONIO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/22/2003
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-06 05:09:00
Court Case 5902022203789
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount