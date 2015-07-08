Below are the Union County arrests for 02-06-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Best, Dontorian G
|Arrest Date
|02/06/2022
|Court Case
|202200027
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Best, Dontorian G (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 200-BLK Jm Smith Hall, Wingate, NC, on 2/6/2022 02:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Henry, J
|Name
|Palacios, Aguilar Mario
|Arrest Date
|02/06/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Palacios, Aguilar Mario (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74 East, Stallings, NC, on 2/6/2022 02:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Weeks, S C
|Name
|Young, Maurice Marvin
|Arrest Date
|02/06/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault, M (M),
|Description
|Young, Maurice Marvin (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault, M (M), at 9800-BLK Treeside Ln, Matthews, NC, on 2/6/2022 04:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, J M
|Name
|Stanley, Kelly Ann
|Arrest Date
|02/06/2022
|Court Case
|202200898
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Stanley, Kelly Ann (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3900-BLK Fincher Rd, Matthews, NC, on 2/6/2022 05:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Barnette, C A
|Name
|Helms, Larry Mac J
|Arrest Date
|02/06/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (F),
|Description
|Helms, Larry Mac J (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/6/2022 13:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L