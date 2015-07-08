Below are the Union County arrests for 02-06-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Best, Dontorian G
Arrest Date 02/06/2022
Court Case 202200027
Charge 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Best, Dontorian G (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 200-BLK Jm Smith Hall, Wingate, NC, on 2/6/2022 02:06.
Arresting Officer Henry, J

Name Palacios, Aguilar Mario
Arrest Date 02/06/2022
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Palacios, Aguilar Mario (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74 East, Stallings, NC, on 2/6/2022 02:51.
Arresting Officer Weeks, S C

Name Young, Maurice Marvin
Arrest Date 02/06/2022
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault, M (M),
Description Young, Maurice Marvin (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault, M (M), at 9800-BLK Treeside Ln, Matthews, NC, on 2/6/2022 04:40.
Arresting Officer Eubanks, J M

Name Stanley, Kelly Ann
Arrest Date 02/06/2022
Court Case 202200898
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Stanley, Kelly Ann (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3900-BLK Fincher Rd, Matthews, NC, on 2/6/2022 05:15.
Arresting Officer Barnette, C A

Name Helms, Larry Mac J
Arrest Date 02/06/2022
Court Case
Charge Writ (F),
Description Helms, Larry Mac J (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/6/2022 13:59.
Arresting Officer Ingram, J L