Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-07-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|PHILLIPS, JOSEPH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/6/1997
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-07 08:06:00
|Court Case
|5902022203890
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MACKIN, DAVON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/20/2001
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-07 11:50:00
|Court Case
|5902022203445
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|7000.00
|Name
|PARKER, LAHAMILTON JERBELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/26/1983
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-07 00:31:00
|Court Case
|5902022203851
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|INGRAM, DWON LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/26/1976
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-07 08:00:00
|Court Case
|5902022203891
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|SMITH, CAROLINE ELIZABERG
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/20/1987
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-07 10:37:00
|Court Case
|5902022203900
|Charge Description
|HABITUAL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|CREEL, WILLIAM CHIP
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/24/1977
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-07 01:16:00
|Court Case
|5902022202434
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|4000.00