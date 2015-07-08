Below are the Union County arrests for 02-07-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Griffin, Brian Lee
|Arrest Date
|02/07/2022
|Court Case
|202200922
|Charge
|1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) And 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F),
|Description
|Griffin, Brian Lee (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) and 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 5700-BLK Landsford Rd, Marshville, NC, on 2/7/2022 13:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, R J
|Name
|Holland, Brittanee Mechelle
|Arrest Date
|02-07-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Holland, Brittanee Mechelle (W /F/33) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Us 74 E, Stallings, NC, on 2/7/2022 12:24:15 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Weeks, S C
|Name
|Sanchez, Santos Leana
|Arrest Date
|02/07/2022
|Court Case
|202200803
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Ficticious Info To Officer (M),
|Description
|Sanchez, Santos Leana (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Ficticious Info To Officer (M), at Icemorlee St/n Johnson St, Matthews, NC, on 2/7/2022 14:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Speaks, Yasir Adonis
|Arrest Date
|02-07-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Speaks, Yasir Adonis (B /M/18) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Us 74 E, Stallings, NC, on 2/7/2022 12:28:34 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Weeks, S C
|Name
|Gordon, Michael Brandon
|Arrest Date
|02/07/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault Inflicting Injury(M) (M),
|Description
|Gordon, Michael Brandon (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (M), at 300-BLK W South Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 2/7/2022 15:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Price, D
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
|Arrest Date
|02-07-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 00:01, 2/7/2022 and 00:02, 2/7/2022. Reported: 00:02, 2/7/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Edwards, J E