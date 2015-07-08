Below are the Union County arrests for 02-07-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Griffin, Brian Lee
Arrest Date 02/07/2022
Court Case 202200922
Charge 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) And 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F),
Description Griffin, Brian Lee (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) and 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 5700-BLK Landsford Rd, Marshville, NC, on 2/7/2022 13:48.
Arresting Officer Smith, R J

Name Holland, Brittanee Mechelle
Arrest Date 02-07-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Holland, Brittanee Mechelle (W /F/33) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Us 74 E, Stallings, NC, on 2/7/2022 12:24:15 AM.
Arresting Officer Weeks, S C

Name Sanchez, Santos Leana
Arrest Date 02/07/2022
Court Case 202200803
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Ficticious Info To Officer (M),
Description Sanchez, Santos Leana (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Ficticious Info To Officer (M), at Icemorlee St/n Johnson St, Matthews, NC, on 2/7/2022 14:20.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Speaks, Yasir Adonis
Arrest Date 02-07-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Speaks, Yasir Adonis (B /M/18) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Us 74 E, Stallings, NC, on 2/7/2022 12:28:34 AM.
Arresting Officer Weeks, S C

Name Gordon, Michael Brandon
Arrest Date 02/07/2022
Court Case
Charge Assault Inflicting Injury(M) (M),
Description Gordon, Michael Brandon (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (M), at 300-BLK W South Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 2/7/2022 15:11.
Arresting Officer Price, D

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
Arrest Date 02-07-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 00:01, 2/7/2022 and 00:02, 2/7/2022. Reported: 00:02, 2/7/2022.
Arresting Officer Edwards, J E