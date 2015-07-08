Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-08-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name DAVIS, MAURICE ANTONIO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/12/1987
Height 5.11
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-08 03:48:00
Court Case 5902022203977
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name JAMES, JUMEL ANTONIO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/31/1994
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-08 06:08:00
Court Case 5902022204032
Charge Description POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP (M)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name LYTLE, KATIE MECHELLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/20/1991
Height 5.8
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-08 15:00:00
Court Case 5902022202513
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR STALKING
Bond Amount

Name JONES, COREY ALLEN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/12/1986
Height 5.8
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-08 01:26:00
Court Case 5902022203975
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name JAMES, PAUL
Arrest Type
DOB 5/21/1969
Height 5.11
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-08 13:05:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name PRATER, KHALIL JEFFREY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/22/1995
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-08 12:13:00
Court Case 5902022204050
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 5000.00