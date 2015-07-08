Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-09-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|FOX, SANTANA SHANE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/8/1975
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-09 08:41:00
|Court Case
|5902022203793
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|WHATLEY, MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/20/1975
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-09 09:29:00
|Court Case
|5902022202946
|Charge Description
|HABITUAL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|MARTIN, CHRISTOPHER LEROY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/1/1983
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-09 13:20:00
|Court Case
|5902022204179
|Charge Description
|AWDWIKISI
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|MEANS, DANIEL LEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/5/1964
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-09 08:33:00
|Court Case
|5902022204127
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|CUNNINGHAM, DIVEE RAEQUAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/19/1997
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-09 08:53:00
|Court Case
|5902021203394
|Charge Description
|AWDW INTENT TO KILL
|Bond Amount
|300000.00
|Name
|MCCULLOUGH, JOE LEWIS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/31/1979
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-09 14:00:00
|Court Case
|5902022204178
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00