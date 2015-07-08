Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-09-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name FOX, SANTANA SHANE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/8/1975
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-09 08:41:00
Court Case 5902022203793
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name WHATLEY, MICHAEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/20/1975
Height 6.1
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-09 09:29:00
Court Case 5902022202946
Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name MARTIN, CHRISTOPHER LEROY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/1/1983
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-09 13:20:00
Court Case 5902022204179
Charge Description AWDWIKISI
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name MEANS, DANIEL LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/5/1964
Height 5.11
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-09 08:33:00
Court Case 5902022204127
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name CUNNINGHAM, DIVEE RAEQUAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/19/1997
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-09 08:53:00
Court Case 5902021203394
Charge Description AWDW INTENT TO KILL
Bond Amount 300000.00

Name MCCULLOUGH, JOE LEWIS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/31/1979
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-09 14:00:00
Court Case 5902022204178
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 5000.00