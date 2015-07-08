Below are the Union County arrests for 02-09-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Haight, Kevin Allen
|Arrest Date
|02/09/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Haight, Kevin Allen (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 16/waxhaw Pkwy, on 2/9/2022 01:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Weinstein, M
|Name
|Roland, Sandra Carol
|Arrest Date
|02/09/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F) And 2) Financial Card Fraud (M),
|Description
|Roland, Sandra Carol (B /F/52) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F) and 2) Financial Card Fraud (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 2/9/2022 10:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburke, C M
|Name
|Washington, Daneisha Lannee
|Arrest Date
|02/09/2022
|Court Case
|202200839
|Charge
|1) Identity Theft (F), 2) Speeding (M), And 3) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Washington, Daneisha Lannee (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Identity Theft (F), 2) Speeding (M), and 3) No Operators License (M), at 2000-BLK Oakbriar Cir, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/9/2022 02:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, J R
|Name
|Helms, Colbi Renee
|Arrest Date
|02/09/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwi Court (F),
|Description
|Helms, Colbi Renee (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Dwi Court (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 2/9/2022 15:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Gallis, S B
|Name
|Solis, Crystal Nichole
|Arrest Date
|02/09/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Ccw (M),
|Description
|Solis, Crystal Nichole (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Ccw (M), at 3900-BLK S Providence Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 2/9/2022 03:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Ferguson, J
|Name
|Deese, Antonio
|Arrest Date
|02-09-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Deese, Antonio (B /M/55) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at Concord Ave/engleside St, Monroe, on 2/9/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, J R