Below are the Union County arrests for 02-09-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Haight, Kevin Allen
Arrest Date 02/09/2022
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Haight, Kevin Allen (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 16/waxhaw Pkwy, on 2/9/2022 01:21.
Arresting Officer Weinstein, M

Name Roland, Sandra Carol
Arrest Date 02/09/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F) And 2) Financial Card Fraud (M),
Description Roland, Sandra Carol (B /F/52) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F) and 2) Financial Card Fraud (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 2/9/2022 10:32.
Arresting Officer Funderburke, C M

Name Washington, Daneisha Lannee
Arrest Date 02/09/2022
Court Case 202200839
Charge 1) Identity Theft (F), 2) Speeding (M), And 3) No Operators License (M),
Description Washington, Daneisha Lannee (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Identity Theft (F), 2) Speeding (M), and 3) No Operators License (M), at 2000-BLK Oakbriar Cir, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/9/2022 02:47.
Arresting Officer Williams, J R

Name Helms, Colbi Renee
Arrest Date 02/09/2022
Court Case
Charge Dwi Court (F),
Description Helms, Colbi Renee (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Dwi Court (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 2/9/2022 15:42.
Arresting Officer Gallis, S B

Name Solis, Crystal Nichole
Arrest Date 02/09/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Ccw (M),
Description Solis, Crystal Nichole (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Ccw (M), at 3900-BLK S Providence Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 2/9/2022 03:40.
Arresting Officer Ferguson, J

Name Deese, Antonio
Arrest Date 02-09-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Deese, Antonio (B /M/55) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at Concord Ave/engleside St, Monroe, on 2/9/2022.
Arresting Officer Williams, J R