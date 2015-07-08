Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-10-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HALLMAN, CHRISTOPHER CHARLES
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/12/2000
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-10 08:45:00
Court Case 5902022000644
Charge Description ASSAULT SERIOUS BODILY INJURY
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name WALTER, ALANDO DEPREE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/10/1991
Height 6.6
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-10 11:28:00
Court Case 5902021238660
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (F)
Bond Amount

Name BEYAN, JAMES
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/16/1981
Height 6.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-10 10:53:00
Court Case 1202021053746
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name MARIN, CESAR AUGUSTO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/18/2001
Height 5.9
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-10 12:03:00
Court Case 5902022204016
Charge Description INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name BIAS, MICHAEL SPENCER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/7/1968
Height 6.1
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-10 10:20:00
Court Case 5902022204259
Charge Description ATT OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name TRUESDALE, JEFFREY
Arrest Type
DOB 10/10/1975
Height 5.9
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-10 16:49:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount