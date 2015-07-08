Below are the Union County arrests for 02-10-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Nixon, Samuel Leon
|Arrest Date
|02/10/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Domestic Criminal Trespass (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Nixon, Samuel Leon (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Domestic Criminal Trespass (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 200-BLK S Main St, Wingate, NC, on 2/10/2022 01:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Henry, J
|Name
|Greenhouse, Michelle Speed
|Arrest Date
|02/10/2022
|Court Case
|202201015
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Greenhouse, Michelle Speed (W /F/53) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at E Monroe Expressway/rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/10/2022 20:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, S
|Name
|Durbin, William Timothy
|Arrest Date
|02/10/2022
|Court Case
|202200865
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Durbin, William Timothy (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 100-BLK Meadow St, Monroe, NC, on 2/10/2022 06:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Doeppe, Dylan Thomas
|Arrest Date
|02-10-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Doeppe, Dylan Thomas (W /M/20) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at Matthews Indian Trail Rd/stallings Road, Stallings, on 2/10/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, J V
|Name
|Phillips, Kayla Michelle
|Arrest Date
|02/10/2022
|Court Case
|202200868
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Phillips, Kayla Michelle (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1500-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/10/2022 08:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Ritenour, David Carson
|Arrest Date
|02-10-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Ritenour, David Carson (W /M/54) Cited on Charge of Stop Sign Violation, at 899 S Church St/e Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/10/2022 1:30:56 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mccallister, D C