Below are the Union County arrests for 02-10-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Nixon, Samuel Leon
Arrest Date 02/10/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Domestic Criminal Trespass (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Nixon, Samuel Leon (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Domestic Criminal Trespass (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 200-BLK S Main St, Wingate, NC, on 2/10/2022 01:17.
Arresting Officer Henry, J

Name Greenhouse, Michelle Speed
Arrest Date 02/10/2022
Court Case 202201015
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Greenhouse, Michelle Speed (W /F/53) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at E Monroe Expressway/rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/10/2022 20:19.
Arresting Officer Luisa, S

Name Durbin, William Timothy
Arrest Date 02/10/2022
Court Case 202200865
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Durbin, William Timothy (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 100-BLK Meadow St, Monroe, NC, on 2/10/2022 06:15.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Doeppe, Dylan Thomas
Arrest Date 02-10-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Doeppe, Dylan Thomas (W /M/20) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at Matthews Indian Trail Rd/stallings Road, Stallings, on 2/10/2022.
Arresting Officer Helms, J V

Name Phillips, Kayla Michelle
Arrest Date 02/10/2022
Court Case 202200868
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Phillips, Kayla Michelle (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1500-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/10/2022 08:36.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name Ritenour, David Carson
Arrest Date 02-10-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Ritenour, David Carson (W /M/54) Cited on Charge of Stop Sign Violation, at 899 S Church St/e Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/10/2022 1:30:56 PM.
Arresting Officer Mccallister, D C