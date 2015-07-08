Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-12-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BUTLER, LEONARD ONIEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/15/1975
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|239
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-12 03:02:00
|Court Case
|5902022204523
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GRAYSON, RYAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/17/1981
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-12 13:48:00
|Court Case
|5902022204587
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MORALES, CHARLYN LIZ
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|4/30/1991
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-12 03:01:00
|Court Case
|5902022204550
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MACDONALD, JOHN ROGER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/23/1969
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-12 15:30:00
|Court Case
|5902022204592
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|THOMAS, JOHNATHAN MARTELL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/11/1991
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-12 02:11:00
|Court Case
|5902022204549
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|LANEY, EUGENE MARTA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/4/1985
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|205
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-12 15:42:00
|Court Case
|5902021015366
|Charge Description
|TRAFFICKING, OPIUM OR HEROIN
|Bond Amount
|100000.00