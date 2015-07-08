Below are the Union County arrests for 02-12-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Martin, Jerome De`quan
Arrest Date 02/12/2022
Court Case 202201068
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Ma/Rij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Martin, Jerome De`quan (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Ma/rij Paraphernalia (M), at 13700-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/12/2022 13:23.
Arresting Officer Mcdonald, J K

Name Little, Levone
Arrest Date 02/12/2022
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Little, Levone (B /M/65) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 1500-BLK W Lawyers Rd/howey Bottoms Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/12/2022 16:29.
Arresting Officer Smith, S M

Name Ramirez, Reymundo Leana
Arrest Date 02/12/2022
Court Case 202200937
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Texting While Driving (M), 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), And 4) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M),
Description Ramirez, Reymundo Leana (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Texting While Driving (M), 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), and 4) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), at 2200-BLK Waverly Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/12/2022 21:34.
Arresting Officer Thomas, D C

Name Porter, Jason Khoury
Arrest Date 02-12-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Porter, Jason Khoury (B /M/40) Cited on Charge of Driving While Impaired (202201057), at 6700 Weddington Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 2/12/2022 12:28:17 PM.
Arresting Officer Self, J B

Name Jimenez-bonilla, Jaime Oqueli
Arrest Date 02/12/2022
Court Case 202201055
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Jimenez-bonilla, Jaime Oqueli (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 100-BLK W Hwy 74/n Rocky River Rd, NC, on 2/12/2022 04:13.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W

Name Phillips, Janeen Fay
Arrest Date 02/12/2022
Court Case 202201059
Charge 1) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/S (M), 2) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Phillips, Janeen Fay (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Iii C/s (M), 2) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 7400-BLK Concord Hwy/e Hwy 218, Fairview, NC, on 2/12/2022 06:01.
Arresting Officer Smith, S M