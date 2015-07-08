Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-13-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WRIGHT, SHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/24/1995
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-13 06:22:00
|Court Case
|9502016711014
|Charge Description
|EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|MCCLINTON, TELLY SALVAS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/28/1978
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-13 00:00:00
|Court Case
|5902022204625
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JAMISON, KELDRICK ISAIAH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/21/1996
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|171
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-13 08:09:00
|Court Case
|5902022204630
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PAGE, JERMAINE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/23/1983
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-13 08:44:00
|Court Case
|5902021239104
|Charge Description
|INJ PROP OBT NONFERR METAL-F
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|INGRAM, MICHAEL LINDSEY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/25/1989
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-13 01:08:00
|Court Case
|5902022204649
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CALDWELL, ERNEST SYLVESTER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/29/1970
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-13 10:12:00
|Court Case
|5902022204674
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT CO/CAMPUS POLICE OFCR
|Bond Amount