Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-13-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WRIGHT, SHAWN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/24/1995
Height 6.0
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-13 06:22:00
Court Case 9502016711014
Charge Description EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name MCCLINTON, TELLY SALVAS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/28/1978
Height 6.1
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-13 00:00:00
Court Case 5902022204625
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount

Name JAMISON, KELDRICK ISAIAH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/21/1996
Height 6.2
Weight 171
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-13 08:09:00
Court Case 5902022204630
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name PAGE, JERMAINE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/23/1983
Height 6.0
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-13 08:44:00
Court Case 5902021239104
Charge Description INJ PROP OBT NONFERR METAL-F
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name INGRAM, MICHAEL LINDSEY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/25/1989
Height 6.1
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-13 01:08:00
Court Case 5902022204649
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name CALDWELL, ERNEST SYLVESTER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/29/1970
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-13 10:12:00
Court Case 5902022204674
Charge Description ASSAULT CO/CAMPUS POLICE OFCR
Bond Amount