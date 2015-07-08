Below are the Union County arrests for 02-13-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Barnes, Edward Lee
|Arrest Date
|02/13/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Barnes, Edward Lee (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3300-BLK Berryhill Dr, Wingate, NC, on 2/13/2022 09:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Trull, B J
|Name
|Hancock, Sedrick Lee
|Arrest Date
|02/13/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Hancock, Sedrick Lee (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/13/2022 09:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M
|Name
|Smith, Cody James
|Arrest Date
|02/13/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – (Dwlr, Fict Reg Card), M (M),
|Description
|Smith, Cody James (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – (dwlr, Fict Reg Card), M (M), at 1500-BLK Fletcher Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/13/2022 11:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Woods, N D
|Name
|Wall, Cedric Marcell
|Arrest Date
|02/13/2022
|Court Case
|202200032
|Charge
|1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), And 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Wall, Cedric Marcell (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 3600-BLK W Hwy 74/chaney St, Wingate, NC, on 2/13/2022 21:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Bolick, J
|Name
|Lozano-aragon, Elmer Geovanni
|Arrest Date
|02/13/2022
|Court Case
|202200955
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Lozano-aragon, Elmer Geovanni (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 400-BLK Lydia St, Monroe, NC, on 2/13/2022 21:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Birchmore, B
|Name
|Cosentino, Carli Marie
|Arrest Date
|02/13/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Cosentino, Carli Marie (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 500-BLK N Broome St, Waxhaw, NC, on 2/13/2022 00:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Bonney, W