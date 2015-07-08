Below are the Union County arrests for 02-13-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Barnes, Edward Lee
Arrest Date 02/13/2022
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Barnes, Edward Lee (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3300-BLK Berryhill Dr, Wingate, NC, on 2/13/2022 09:46.
Arresting Officer Trull, B J

Name Hancock, Sedrick Lee
Arrest Date 02/13/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Hancock, Sedrick Lee (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/13/2022 09:53.
Arresting Officer Smith, S M

Name Smith, Cody James
Arrest Date 02/13/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – (Dwlr, Fict Reg Card), M (M),
Description Smith, Cody James (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – (dwlr, Fict Reg Card), M (M), at 1500-BLK Fletcher Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/13/2022 11:06.
Arresting Officer Woods, N D

Name Wall, Cedric Marcell
Arrest Date 02/13/2022
Court Case 202200032
Charge 1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), And 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
Description Wall, Cedric Marcell (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 3600-BLK W Hwy 74/chaney St, Wingate, NC, on 2/13/2022 21:24.
Arresting Officer Bolick, J

Name Lozano-aragon, Elmer Geovanni
Arrest Date 02/13/2022
Court Case 202200955
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Lozano-aragon, Elmer Geovanni (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 400-BLK Lydia St, Monroe, NC, on 2/13/2022 21:55.
Arresting Officer Birchmore, B

Name Cosentino, Carli Marie
Arrest Date 02/13/2022
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Cosentino, Carli Marie (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 500-BLK N Broome St, Waxhaw, NC, on 2/13/2022 00:41.
Arresting Officer Bonney, W