Wall, Cedric Marcell (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 3600-BLK W Hwy 74/chaney St, Wingate, NC, on 2/13/2022 21:24.