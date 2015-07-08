Below are the Union County arrests for 02-14-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Fisher, Stephanie Melissa
|Arrest Date
|02/14/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Second Degree Trespass), M (M),
|Description
|Fisher, Stephanie Melissa (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (second Degree Trespass), M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 2/14/2022 15:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, N R
|Name
|Everett, Afton Lakeshia
|Arrest Date
|02/14/2022
|Court Case
|202200963
|Charge
|1) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Everett, Afton Lakeshia (B /F/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 100-BLK Meadow St, Monroe, NC, on 2/14/2022 12:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, R
|Name
|Faulkner, Bradley Maurice
|Arrest Date
|02/14/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Habitual Larceny, F (F),
|Description
|Faulkner, Bradley Maurice (B /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Habitual Larceny, F (F), at 4000-BLK Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/14/2022 12:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Gordon, T C
|Name
|Allen, Max Livingston
|Arrest Date
|02/14/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Allen, Max Livingston (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 100-BLK Marsha St, Wingate, NC, on 2/14/2022 14:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, A G
|Name
|Everett, Michelle
|Arrest Date
|02/14/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M),
|Description
|Everett, Michelle (W /F/41) Arrest on chrg of Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M), at 4200-BLK Doster Rd, Mineral Springs, NC, on 2/14/2022 14:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Hildreth, Matthew Carlton
|Arrest Date
|02/14/2022
|Court Case
|202200964
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Hildreth, Matthew Carlton (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 700-BLK Sinclair Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/14/2022 15:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Sykes, T L