Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-15-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SMITH, JOSEPH PRUITT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/22/1980
Height 6.0
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-15 02:35:00
Court Case 5902021213842
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name RABB, KIRBY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/4/1989
Height 5.10
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-15 12:42:00
Court Case 5902019241592
Charge Description AWDW INTENT TO KILL
Bond Amount

Name CANNON, SHAWN GLENWOOD
Arrest Type
DOB 7/18/2000
Height 5.6
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-15 10:19:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name RAZOR, DEQUADRY KENDRICK
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/6/2001
Height 5.6
Weight 285
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-15 14:15:00
Court Case 5902022204850
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 100000.00

Name HODGE, CHARLES FRANKLIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/14/2000
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-15 08:40:00
Court Case 402022000017
Charge Description FAILURE TO APPEAR ON FELONY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name WARREN, MELVIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/3/1972
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-15 14:46:00
Court Case 5902022204851
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 1000.00