Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-15-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SMITH, JOSEPH PRUITT
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/22/1980
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-15 02:35:00
|Court Case
|5902021213842
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|RABB, KIRBY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/4/1989
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-15 12:42:00
|Court Case
|5902019241592
|Charge Description
|AWDW INTENT TO KILL
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CANNON, SHAWN GLENWOOD
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/18/2000
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-15 10:19:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|RAZOR, DEQUADRY KENDRICK
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/6/2001
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|285
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-15 14:15:00
|Court Case
|5902022204850
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|100000.00
|Name
|HODGE, CHARLES FRANKLIN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/14/2000
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-15 08:40:00
|Court Case
|402022000017
|Charge Description
|FAILURE TO APPEAR ON FELONY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|WARREN, MELVIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/3/1972
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-15 14:46:00
|Court Case
|5902022204851
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00