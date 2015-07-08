Below are the Union County arrests for 02-15-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Maximino Zaragoza, Ali Emidel
|Arrest Date
|02/15/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Maximino Zaragoza, Ali Emidel (I /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 13600-BLK E Independence Blvd, Stallings, NC, on 2/15/2022 00:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Miles, J E
|Name
|Miller, Rachel Ann
|Arrest Date
|02/15/2022
|Court Case
|202200736
|Charge
|Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F),
|Description
|Miller, Rachel Ann (B /F/44) Arrest on chrg of Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/15/2022 09:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Sistar, Johnathan Richard
|Arrest Date
|02/15/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Sistar, Johnathan Richard (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/15/2022 10:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, A G
|Name
|Ibarra, Jose Angel
|Arrest Date
|02/15/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Resisting Public Officer (M),
|Description
|Ibarra, Jose Angel (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Resisting Public Officer (M), at 4100-BLK Adams Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 2/15/2022 14:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Edwards, J E
|Name
|Medley, Marvin Lee
|Arrest Date
|02/15/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Medley, Marvin Lee (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Assault On Female (M), at 7400-BLK Brent Haigler Rd, Fairview, NC, on 2/15/2022 15:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Hedlund, R T
|Name
|Laney, Megan Danielle
|Arrest Date
|02/15/2022
|Court Case
|202200981
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Laney, Megan Danielle (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 2/15/2022 15:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Harkey, T