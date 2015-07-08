Below are the Union County arrests for 02-15-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Maximino Zaragoza, Ali Emidel
Arrest Date 02/15/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Maximino Zaragoza, Ali Emidel (I /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 13600-BLK E Independence Blvd, Stallings, NC, on 2/15/2022 00:52.
Arresting Officer Miles, J E

Name Miller, Rachel Ann
Arrest Date 02/15/2022
Court Case 202200736
Charge Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F),
Description Miller, Rachel Ann (B /F/44) Arrest on chrg of Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/15/2022 09:25.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Sistar, Johnathan Richard
Arrest Date 02/15/2022
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Sistar, Johnathan Richard (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/15/2022 10:29.
Arresting Officer Fultz, A G

Name Ibarra, Jose Angel
Arrest Date 02/15/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Resisting Public Officer (M),
Description Ibarra, Jose Angel (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Resisting Public Officer (M), at 4100-BLK Adams Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 2/15/2022 14:32.
Arresting Officer Edwards, J E

Name Medley, Marvin Lee
Arrest Date 02/15/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Assault On Female (M),
Description Medley, Marvin Lee (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Assault On Female (M), at 7400-BLK Brent Haigler Rd, Fairview, NC, on 2/15/2022 15:20.
Arresting Officer Hedlund, R T

Name Laney, Megan Danielle
Arrest Date 02/15/2022
Court Case 202200981
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Laney, Megan Danielle (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 2/15/2022 15:40.
Arresting Officer Harkey, T