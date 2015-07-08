Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-16-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name DAVIDSON, JAYLEN RASHAWN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/12/2003
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-16 07:39:00
Court Case 5902022204968
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name HOLLIS, ALFRED
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/6/1970
Height 6.3
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-16 14:12:00
Court Case 5902022204994
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name JEFFERS, KHALIL
Arrest Type
DOB 6/16/2000
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-16 10:06:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WINGO, ERVIN MARQUONTIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/8/1996
Height 6.2
Weight 265
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-16 11:50:00
Court Case 5902021239011
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount 500.00

Name PAIGE, MAURICE ANTONIO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/24/1992
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-16 01:00:00
Court Case 5902022204826
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 7500.00

Name DOUGLAS, JOSHUA TIM
Arrest Type
DOB 6/6/2000
Height 5.11
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-16 17:36:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount