Below are the Union County arrests for 02-16-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Black, Tracie Michelle
Arrest Date 02/16/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Probation Violation) (M),
Description Black, Tracie Michelle (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (probation Violation) (M), at E Monroe Expressway/unionville It Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/16/2022 21:24.
Arresting Officer Luisa, S

Name Moore, Nelson Maurice
Arrest Date 02/16/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), And 3) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Moore, Nelson Maurice (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), and 3) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1200-BLK Mcateer Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/16/2022 21:45.
Arresting Officer Lesperance, J D

Name Martin, Dustin Aaron
Arrest Date 02/16/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Speeding (M),
Description Martin, Dustin Aaron (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Speeding (M), at 2500-BLK Tarpin Town Rd, Polkton, NC, on 2/16/2022 06:13.
Arresting Officer Mills, W E

Name Norton, Joshua Allen
Arrest Date 02/16/2022
Court Case 202200994
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Norton, Joshua Allen (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 800-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/16/2022 11:54.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Gray, Noah Lucas
Arrest Date 02/16/2022
Court Case
Charge Writ (Resisting Public Officer, Communicating Threats), M (M),
Description Gray, Noah Lucas (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Writ (resisting Public Officer, Communicating Threats), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/16/2022 07:45.
Arresting Officer Gaughran, K E

Name Howze, William Porter
Arrest Date 02/16/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Howze, William Porter (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Larceny-felony (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/16/2022 14:06.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E