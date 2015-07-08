Below are the Union County arrests for 02-16-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Black, Tracie Michelle
|Arrest Date
|02/16/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Probation Violation) (M),
|Description
|Black, Tracie Michelle (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (probation Violation) (M), at E Monroe Expressway/unionville It Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/16/2022 21:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, S
|Name
|Moore, Nelson Maurice
|Arrest Date
|02/16/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), And 3) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Moore, Nelson Maurice (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), and 3) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1200-BLK Mcateer Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/16/2022 21:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Lesperance, J D
|Name
|Martin, Dustin Aaron
|Arrest Date
|02/16/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Speeding (M),
|Description
|Martin, Dustin Aaron (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Speeding (M), at 2500-BLK Tarpin Town Rd, Polkton, NC, on 2/16/2022 06:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, W E
|Name
|Norton, Joshua Allen
|Arrest Date
|02/16/2022
|Court Case
|202200994
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Norton, Joshua Allen (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 800-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 2/16/2022 11:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Gray, Noah Lucas
|Arrest Date
|02/16/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Resisting Public Officer, Communicating Threats), M (M),
|Description
|Gray, Noah Lucas (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Writ (resisting Public Officer, Communicating Threats), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/16/2022 07:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Gaughran, K E
|Name
|Howze, William Porter
|Arrest Date
|02/16/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Howze, William Porter (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Larceny-felony (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/16/2022 14:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E