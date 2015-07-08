Below are the Union County arrests for 02-17-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mintz, Amberneisha Kelvonna
|Arrest Date
|02/17/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1( Traff Cocaine, Dwlr) (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Open Cnt,Assault Emergency Perso (F),
|Description
|Mintz, Amberneisha Kelvonna (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1( Traff Cocaine, Dwlr) (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(open Cnt,assault Emergency Perso (F), at 14400-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/17/2022 10:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcdonald, J K
|Name
|Aldrich, Jamari Xazeon
|Arrest Date
|02/17/2022
|Court Case
|202201196
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), And 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Aldrich, Jamari Xazeon (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), and 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 2600-BLK W Monroe Exwy, Monroe, NC, on 2/17/2022 16:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Call For Service
|Arrest Date
|02-17-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Call For Service (C), at [Address], on 00:28, 2/17/2022. Reported: 02:09, 2/17/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Shea, T
|Name
|Mintz, Amberneisha Kelvonna
|Arrest Date
|02/17/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Mintz, Amberneisha Kelvonna (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 100-BLK Albertville Ln, Shelby, NC, on 2/17/2022 11:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcdonald, J K
|Name
|Robinson, Ernest Eugene
|Arrest Date
|02/17/2022
|Court Case
|202201034
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Con Mtbv/Un-Wn Off-Prem Permit), (M),
|Description
|Robinson, Ernest Eugene (B /M/62) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (con Mtbv/un-wn Off-prem Permit), (M), at 1800-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 2/17/2022 18:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order
|Arrest Date
|02-17-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (C), at [Address], between 08:57, 2/17/2022 and 08:58, 2/17/2022. Reported: 08:58, 2/17/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J