Below are the Union County arrests for 02-18-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Smith, Christopher Daniel
Arrest Date 02/18/2022
Court Case 202109243
Charge 1) Obtain Property False Pretense (F) And 2) Financial Card Theft (F),
Description Smith, Christopher Daniel (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtain Property False Pretense (F) and 2) Financial Card Theft (F), at 700-BLK Ridge Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/18/2022 09:10.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Trujillo, Eric Marc
Arrest Date 02/18/2022
Court Case 202201207
Charge Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Trujillo, Eric Marc (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), at 3700-BLK Wesley Chapel Stouts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/18/2022 00:02.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Ivey, Reggie Martavious
Arrest Date 02/18/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr No Impaired Rev, M (M),
Description Ivey, Reggie Martavious (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr No Impaired Rev, M (M), at 400-BLK North Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 2/18/2022 11:44.
Arresting Officer Medlin, D D

Name Petrash, David Peter
Arrest Date 02/18/2022
Court Case 202201209
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Petrash, David Peter (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 700-BLK Indian Trail Fairview Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/18/2022 02:46.
Arresting Officer Moore, A S

Name Black, Jehon Raheem
Arrest Date 02/18/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Driving While Impaired), M (M),
Description Black, Jehon Raheem (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (driving While Impaired), M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 2/18/2022 12:01.
Arresting Officer Morelli, V P

Name Neal, Ronnie Bernard
Arrest Date 02/18/2022
Court Case 202201042
Charge 1) Open Container (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Neal, Ronnie Bernard (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Open Container (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 700-BLK Fairley Av, Monroe, NC, on 2/18/2022 10:05.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M