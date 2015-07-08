Below are the Union County arrests for 02-18-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Smith, Christopher Daniel
|Arrest Date
|02/18/2022
|Court Case
|202109243
|Charge
|1) Obtain Property False Pretense (F) And 2) Financial Card Theft (F),
|Description
|Smith, Christopher Daniel (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtain Property False Pretense (F) and 2) Financial Card Theft (F), at 700-BLK Ridge Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/18/2022 09:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Trujillo, Eric Marc
|Arrest Date
|02/18/2022
|Court Case
|202201207
|Charge
|Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Trujillo, Eric Marc (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), at 3700-BLK Wesley Chapel Stouts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/18/2022 00:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Ivey, Reggie Martavious
|Arrest Date
|02/18/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr No Impaired Rev, M (M),
|Description
|Ivey, Reggie Martavious (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr No Impaired Rev, M (M), at 400-BLK North Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 2/18/2022 11:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Medlin, D D
|Name
|Petrash, David Peter
|Arrest Date
|02/18/2022
|Court Case
|202201209
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Petrash, David Peter (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 700-BLK Indian Trail Fairview Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/18/2022 02:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, A S
|Name
|Black, Jehon Raheem
|Arrest Date
|02/18/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Driving While Impaired), M (M),
|Description
|Black, Jehon Raheem (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (driving While Impaired), M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 2/18/2022 12:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Morelli, V P
|Name
|Neal, Ronnie Bernard
|Arrest Date
|02/18/2022
|Court Case
|202201042
|Charge
|1) Open Container (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Neal, Ronnie Bernard (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Open Container (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 700-BLK Fairley Av, Monroe, NC, on 2/18/2022 10:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M