Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-19-2022 of mecklenburg.
|Name
|PITT, JEFFREY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/22/1963
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-19 13:32:00
|Court Case
|5902022204314
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|COHEN, GARRETT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/23/1989
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-19 02:00:00
|Court Case
|5902022205337
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|Name
|RAMIREZ-ARAUJO, JULIO CESAR
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/2/1993
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-19 14:03:00
|Court Case
|1202020000495
|Charge Description
|FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|HARRIS, DONNELL TRAVARIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/1/1979
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-19 01:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021218460
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|SHAMBLIN, LAYONNA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/28/1989
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-19 14:44:00
|Court Case
|5902021209313
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|COLLINS, DE-LIN BOSHA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/26/1991
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-19 03:30:00
|Court Case
|5902022205362
|Charge Description
|FIRST DEG TRESP ENTER/REMAIN
|Bond Amount
|500.00