Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-19-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name PITT, JEFFREY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/22/1963
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-19 13:32:00
Court Case 5902022204314
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name COHEN, GARRETT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/23/1989
Height 5.10
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-19 02:00:00
Court Case 5902022205337
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount

Name RAMIREZ-ARAUJO, JULIO CESAR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/2/1993
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-19 14:03:00
Court Case 1202020000495
Charge Description FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name HARRIS, DONNELL TRAVARIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/1/1979
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-19 01:30:00
Court Case 5902021218460
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name SHAMBLIN, LAYONNA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/28/1989
Height 5.4
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-19 14:44:00
Court Case 5902021209313
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name COLLINS, DE-LIN BOSHA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/26/1991
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-19 03:30:00
Court Case 5902022205362
Charge Description FIRST DEG TRESP ENTER/REMAIN
Bond Amount 500.00