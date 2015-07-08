Below are the Union County arrests for 02-19-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mattinez-carrillos, Dina
Arrest Date 02/19/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Mattinez-carrillos, Dina (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3000-BLK Parkland Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/19/2022 07:57.
Arresting Officer Eubanks, J M

Name Mendoza, Oscar
Arrest Date 02/19/2022
Court Case 202201237
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Mendoza, Oscar (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 4300-BLK Central Ave, Charlotte, NC, on 2/19/2022 08:47.
Arresting Officer Wilson, M A

Name Walls, Shaniqa Shawnta
Arrest Date 02/19/2022
Court Case 202201239
Charge Simple Assault, M (M),
Description Walls, Shaniqa Shawnta (B /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault, M (M), at 1500-BLK Saratoga Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 2/19/2022 11:22.
Arresting Officer Barnette, C A

Name Rorie, Inez
Arrest Date 02/19/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Rorie, Inez (B /F/53) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 800-BLK Warren St, Monroe, NC, on 2/19/2022 12:11.
Arresting Officer Eubanks, J M

Name Darks, Marcus Anthony
Arrest Date 02/19/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 2(Lar Remov/Destr), F (F),
Description Darks, Marcus Anthony (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 2(lar Remov/destr), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/19/2022 12:37.
Arresting Officer Ingram, J L

Name White, Dennis Edward
Arrest Date 02/19/2022
Court Case
Charge Writ (F),
Description White, Dennis Edward (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/19/2022 12:37.
Arresting Officer Ingram, J L