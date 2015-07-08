Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-20-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MCBRIDE, DEZMIN LEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/11/1986
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-20 02:00:00
|Court Case
|5902022205449
|Charge Description
|INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
|Bond Amount
|150.00
|Name
|MENDEZ, YOSMY EVELIO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/12/1995
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-20 11:00:00
|Court Case
|5902022205484
|Charge Description
|DISCHARGE WEAPON OCCUPIED PROP
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|MIRALDA-ROSALES, JAIRO DENILSO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/10/1991
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-20 02:17:00
|Court Case
|5902022205451
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HUNTER, BRANDON DONOVAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/10/1997
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-20 11:45:00
|Court Case
|5902022205487
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ARREDONDO, JOSE DEJESUS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/23/1991
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-20 02:50:00
|Court Case
|5902022205460
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|CHAVEZ-ALBERTO, MANUEL DEJESUS
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|4/10/1996
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-02-20 12:33:00
|Court Case
|5902022205493
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000.00