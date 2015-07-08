Below are the Union County arrests for 02-20-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Durrette, Bryan Nicholas
Arrest Date 02/20/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Durrette, Bryan Nicholas (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at SR1300-BLK Wesley Chapel, NC, on 2/20/2022 03:14.
Arresting Officer Kiker, C T

Name Castillo, Hugo
Arrest Date 02/20/2022
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Castillo, Hugo (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/20/2022 04:06.
Arresting Officer Black, J H

Name Helms, Gavin Wynne
Arrest Date 02/20/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Helms, Gavin Wynne (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at 900-BLK Fletcher Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/20/2022 04:35.
Arresting Officer Hodgson, T C

Name Martin, Aniya Simone
Arrest Date 02/20/2022
Court Case
Charge Disclosure Of Private Images (F),
Description Martin, Aniya Simone (B /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Disclosure Of Private Images (F), at 1500-BLK Stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 2/20/2022 05:49.
Arresting Officer Pittman, R R

Name Brewer, Quterry Lashon
Arrest Date 02/20/2022
Court Case 202201081
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Brewer, Quterry Lashon (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 400-BLK Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/20/2022 09:46.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name Moses, Darius Lamar
Arrest Date 02/20/2022
Court Case 202201083
Charge Going Armed To The Terror Of People (M),
Description Moses, Darius Lamar (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Going Armed To The Terror Of People (M), at 1700-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 2/20/2022 10:44.
Arresting Officer Bower, L