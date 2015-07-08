Below are the Union County arrests for 02-20-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Durrette, Bryan Nicholas
|Arrest Date
|02/20/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Durrette, Bryan Nicholas (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at SR1300-BLK Wesley Chapel, NC, on 2/20/2022 03:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Kiker, C T
|Name
|Castillo, Hugo
|Arrest Date
|02/20/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Castillo, Hugo (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/20/2022 04:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Black, J H
|Name
|Helms, Gavin Wynne
|Arrest Date
|02/20/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Helms, Gavin Wynne (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at 900-BLK Fletcher Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/20/2022 04:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Hodgson, T C
|Name
|Martin, Aniya Simone
|Arrest Date
|02/20/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Disclosure Of Private Images (F),
|Description
|Martin, Aniya Simone (B /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Disclosure Of Private Images (F), at 1500-BLK Stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 2/20/2022 05:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Pittman, R R
|Name
|Brewer, Quterry Lashon
|Arrest Date
|02/20/2022
|Court Case
|202201081
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Brewer, Quterry Lashon (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 400-BLK Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/20/2022 09:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Moses, Darius Lamar
|Arrest Date
|02/20/2022
|Court Case
|202201083
|Charge
|Going Armed To The Terror Of People (M),
|Description
|Moses, Darius Lamar (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Going Armed To The Terror Of People (M), at 1700-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 2/20/2022 10:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L