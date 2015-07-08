Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-21-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WYCKOFF, ASHLEE NICOLE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/10/1985
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-21 02:03:00
Court Case 5902022205558
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name SPIVAK, ANDRII
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/8/1996
Height 6.4
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-21 11:19:00
Court Case 5902022205544
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name HENDERSON-ROLAND, RAEKWON JERMON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/5/1997
Height 5.9
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-21 15:55:00
Court Case 5902022205618
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MASON, JOHN CAMRON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/9/1992
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-21 03:07:00
Court Case 5902022205566
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name GILYARD, DRAYTON LAMONTE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/18/1974
Height 5.6
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-21 11:08:00
Court Case 5902022205586
Charge Description INDECENT LIBERTIES WITH CHILD
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name WILSON, LATONYA RENEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/5/1984
Height 5.4
Weight 216
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-21 16:15:00
Court Case 5902022205498
Charge Description INTERFERE EMERG COMMUNICATION
Bond Amount