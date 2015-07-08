Below are the Union County arrests for 02-21-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Braxton, Janisha Joyca-dorse
|Arrest Date
|02/21/2022
|Court Case
|202108807
|Charge
|Uttering Forged Instrument (F),
|Description
|Braxton, Janisha Joyca-dorse (B /F/18) Arrest on chrg of Uttering Forged Instrument (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/21/2022 13:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Griffin, Derrick
|Arrest Date
|02/21/2022
|Court Case
|202201100
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Show Cause), M (M),
|Description
|Griffin, Derrick (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (show Cause), M (M), at 900-BLK Hart St, Monroe, NC, on 2/21/2022 14:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L
|Name
|Goodan, Cassie Hope
|Arrest Date
|02/21/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M) And 2) Resisting Public Officer (M),
|Description
|Goodan, Cassie Hope (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M) and 2) Resisting Public Officer (M), at 6000-BLK Burnt Mill Run, Stallings, NC, on 2/21/2022 14:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Hults, J T
|Name
|Morris, Madison Mckenzie
|Arrest Date
|02/21/2022
|Court Case
|202201284
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Follow Too Closely (M),
|Description
|Morris, Madison Mckenzie (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Follow Too Closely (M), at 100-BLK Jim Parker Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 2/21/2022 15:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Frazier, J L
|Name
|Henley, Jodie Carpenter
|Arrest Date
|02/21/2022
|Court Case
|202201102
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Henley, Jodie Carpenter (W /F/52) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3000-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 2/21/2022 15:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|Burns, Victoria Jeanelle
|Arrest Date
|02/21/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear Misd 1 (Simple Poss/ Pdp) (M),
|Description
|Burns, Victoria Jeanelle (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear Misd 1 (simple Poss/ Pdp) (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 2/21/2022 15:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W