Below are the Union County arrests for 02-21-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Braxton, Janisha Joyca-dorse
Arrest Date 02/21/2022
Court Case 202108807
Charge Uttering Forged Instrument (F),
Description Braxton, Janisha Joyca-dorse (B /F/18) Arrest on chrg of Uttering Forged Instrument (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 2/21/2022 13:50.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Griffin, Derrick
Arrest Date 02/21/2022
Court Case 202201100
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Show Cause), M (M),
Description Griffin, Derrick (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (show Cause), M (M), at 900-BLK Hart St, Monroe, NC, on 2/21/2022 14:02.
Arresting Officer Mclendon, L

Name Goodan, Cassie Hope
Arrest Date 02/21/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M) And 2) Resisting Public Officer (M),
Description Goodan, Cassie Hope (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M) and 2) Resisting Public Officer (M), at 6000-BLK Burnt Mill Run, Stallings, NC, on 2/21/2022 14:22.
Arresting Officer Hults, J T

Name Morris, Madison Mckenzie
Arrest Date 02/21/2022
Court Case 202201284
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Follow Too Closely (M),
Description Morris, Madison Mckenzie (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Follow Too Closely (M), at 100-BLK Jim Parker Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 2/21/2022 15:03.
Arresting Officer Frazier, J L

Name Henley, Jodie Carpenter
Arrest Date 02/21/2022
Court Case 202201102
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Henley, Jodie Carpenter (W /F/52) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3000-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 2/21/2022 15:31.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H

Name Burns, Victoria Jeanelle
Arrest Date 02/21/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear Misd 1 (Simple Poss/ Pdp) (M),
Description Burns, Victoria Jeanelle (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear Misd 1 (simple Poss/ Pdp) (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 2/21/2022 15:35.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W