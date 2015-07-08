Below are the CMPD arrests for 02-22-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WATSON, KYRA ELIZABETH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/28/2001
Height 5.3
Weight 107
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-22 09:35:00
Court Case 1202021052202
Charge Description DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Bond Amount 1250.00

Name MALIK, ABDUR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/11/1986
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-22 13:31:00
Court Case 5902022204278
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name ASHFORD, VONTEZ D
Arrest Type
DOB 8/30/1978
Height 5.11
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-22 11:44:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MCCLURKIN, RICKEY DEVON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/11/1987
Height 6.1
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-22 11:47:00
Court Case 3502020061261
Charge Description DRINK BEER/WINE WHILE DRIVING
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name STEVENSON, WENDELL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/30/1983
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-22 10:08:00
Court Case 5902020209720
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name MURRAY, MARQUIS TERRELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/18/1987
Height 5.8
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2022-02-22 13:48:00
Court Case 3502019005735
Charge Description MISD PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
Bond Amount 10000.00